She's Drunk 'Heart Burns'

Back in January, She's Drunk dropped his new EP, Subclubsciously, on Berlin-based label Through My Speakers.

She's Drunk first emerged on the scene in 2014 with his unique take on club music, melding jersey club, jungle, grime, hip-hop, and dancehall into a future-facing concoction of bass-heavy beats. The new EP follows releases on Liminal Sounds and Through My Speakers, as well as remixes on Infinite Machine and The Astral Plane.

On Subclubsciously, which also features a collaboration with the South African artist Sho Madjozi, She's Drunk presents his most fully-formed vision with four mind-bending dancefloor cuts.

In support of the release, She's Drunk has offered up the EP's closing track, "Heart Burns," as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the full EP here.

Heart Burns