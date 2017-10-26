Silent-One 'Human Border'

The latest release on Intimate Silence will be a new EP from label head Silent-One.

Dropping next week, the EP, titled Lost Souls, will be Silent-One's debut, presenting four engrossing ambient cuts filled full of textured atmospheres, ice-cold chords, haunting synth lines, and murky sound design. Lost Souls will be the fourth release on the imprint, following stunning outings from Głós, Taapion Records co-founder PVNV, and Arsenik Records’ Dold.

In support of the release, Silent-One has offered up the EP's ominous opening cut, "Human Border" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Lost Souls drops on Intimate Silence on February 12 and can be pre-ordered here.

Human Border