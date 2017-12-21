RINSED 'Heartless' (Dan's Ocean Dub)

We last heard from RINSED's label arm The Umbrella back in December with the release of Point of Light, the new EP from label co-founder Robert Picciotto's Material Witness project. Now, the label returns with its new EP, Snakes & Ladders, a collaboration between Dan Wender and Blacky II.

The tracks on the EP are a selection of some of the finest moments from their past seven years of collaborative work, recorded with a "bevy of hardware and illicit substances"—it's a thrilling collection of dancefloor cuts touching on kaleidoscopic house and sweat-drenched garage.

In support of the release, RINSED has offered up Dan's Ocean Dub of EP cut "Heartless" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Heartless (Dan's Ocean Dub)