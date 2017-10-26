Trevor Ransom 'It's all been such a blur'

Seattle native Trevor Ransom will make his debut on Hush Hush Records with the six-track Spring EP, the third release in the young musician’s catalogue.

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Trevor’s first venture into music production began during his college years in Los Angeles, before blossoming during an extended period of time split between the rural landscapes of England as well as his ancestral country of Sweden. These quiet environments helped inspire Trevor’s passion for immersive, cinematic, and meditative music, as he fused his classical piano and guitar background with his budding electronic production skills. His debut EP Glimpses emerged in October 2015 on Outset Recordings, providing an initial peek into his sound. The self-released Filaments quickly followed in the Spring of 2016 and expanded upon his instrumental foundations to start including his own ethereal vocals.

Now based back in his home city of Seattle, he’s ready to present the Spring EP. This body of work continues to utilize elements found on his previous releases—atmospheric field recordings, warm electronic production, dynamic compositions—but also finds him exploring new ways to implement his voice. Over six tracks, Spring carries an evocative and captivating aesthetic that mixes neo-classical sensibilities with subtle electronic production, recalling the works of influential contemporary artists Nils Frahm, Helios, and Jon Hopkins in the process.

In support of the EP, which lands on February 23, you can download "It's all been such a blur" via the WeTransfer button below.

You can pre-order the release here.

It's all been such a blur