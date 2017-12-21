Verraco 'Don't Kill 'em All'

Earlier this week, Medellín producer Verraco dropped Don't Kill 'em All, a new three-track EP on Insurgentes.

The three tracks on Don't Kill 'em All range from tripped-out alien-like electro to brutal techno and acid-drenched ambience, all composed via Verraco's KorgMS20 and Intellijel Metropolis to move sweaty dancefloors.

In support of the EP, Verraco has offered up the EP's title track, a cut that, according to Verraco, is "a declaration of resistance and empowerment of our mestizo and black breed."

You can grab "Don't Kill 'em All" via WeTransfer below, with the full EP available here.

Don’t Kill ‘em All