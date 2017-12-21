XLR8R's Top 10 Downloads of January

Over the years, XLR8R's downloads section has been a vehicle in which we showcase the musical lifeblood that makes up our DNA. Every day, we release at least one track for free in support of a release, artist, or label, from the world's of grime, bass, techno, house, ambient, pop, dub, and everything in between. At the end of every month, we then crunch the numbers and announce the 10 most popular tracks from the month prior. Now that we've hit the end of February and January's tracks have had time to work their magic, it's time to announce the 10 most popular tracks from last month.

January's top 10 list is almost entirely filled with originals, with DJ Legwarmer's smooth-as-silk deep house cut "Waiting For You" taking the top spot. French trio dOP landed in second with their pop-infused house track "The Dying Night," followed by Edinburgh artist Kieran Apter's "Babylon." Rounding out the top five is Icelandic electro producer Volruptus and French producer C.A.R..

January's 10 most popular XLR8R downloads have been assembled into a list below and can be grabbed for free by following their respective links. In addition, all 10 tracks have been compiled into one convenient file, which can be downloaded via WeTransfer below.

10. Theo Fraga “Poesia” (Alistair & Lorenzo Remix) 9. Le Spectre “Burning Roses” 8. David Asko “Techno Therapy” 7. Blutch “Dropin’ A Chrome” (Red Rack’em Remix) 6. Dixia Sirong “Qatarsea” (XLR8R Edit) 5. C.A.R. “Eyes On You” 4. Volruptus “Fjandsamlegar Geimverur” 3. Kieran Apter “Babylon” (Original Mix) 2. dOP “The Dying Night” 1. DJ Legwarmer “Waiting For You”

