Bones & Beeker 'World Behind' (Cut Chemist Remix)

Back in November 2015, Minneapolis duo Bones & Beeker—comprised of singer-songwriter Anthony Newes and producer/multi-instrumentalist BK-One—slipped out their self-titled debut album on Wax Poetics. The album presented a gorgeous collection of tracks that fused a hip-hop production aesthetic with Newes' soulful vocals.

Now, the album returns in the form of Inside A Different Mind, a hip-hop EP crafted out of source material from the album. The new EP will feature cuts and guest features from Cut Chemist, Open Mike Eagle, P.O.S., Zuluzuluu, Superblack, and Brother Ali.

In support of the release, Wax Poetics has offered up Cut Chemist's remix of "World Behind" as one of today's XLR8R downloads. For his rework, Cut Chemist refits the quirky original with big, swinging drums and expertly cut vocals.

You can grab Cut Chemist's remix via WeTransfer below, with the EP available for pre-order here.

World Behind (Cut Chemist Remix)