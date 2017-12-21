Christoph Vogel 'Alpha Fog'

Last month, German imprint Empore Music dropped its second various artist release, Facetten II.

Based in the Baltic city of Kiel, Empore Music is a label curated by Marc Wolf, one half of Avidus. Over the last few years, the imprint has acted as a platform for artists associated to Luna Club, releasing records from artists such as Christoph Vogel, Jeremy Liar, and Avidus, some of which have garnered support from the likes of Mano Le Tough, Michael Mayer, Villanova, and The Drifter. The new VA opens up the label's network further, featuring a deep and atmospheric collection of tracks from Patlac, Philipp Harms, Christoph Vogel, Valiete, Engyn, Odd Only, and Avidus.

In support of the release, Christoph Vogel has offered up his track "Alpha Fog" as today's XLR8R download. The track, a bass-heavy breaks cut, lands ahead of an upcoming album on Empore, which is set to arrive later in the year.

You can pick up Facetten II here, with "Alpha Fog" available via WeTransfer below.

Alpha Fog