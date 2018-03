Having recently released via John Talabot's Hivern Discs as Core, Valencia-based Daniel Kyo is back with "Aokigahara," a dark techno track inspired by Japanese mysticism and especially the Aokigahara forest—a place next to Mount Fuji which has been considered "damned" for more than 1,000 years of history, where people from around the world come to commit suicide. You can grab the track in full via the WeTransfer button below.

