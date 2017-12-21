Datawave 'Hidden Outpost'

The next release on Manchester's electro-focused Natural Sciences label comes in the shape of a two-track EP from Datawave, an unknown producer from Belgium. It'll be his first ever release. There isn't much else to say about him.

The self-titled EP, landing March 30, is available for pre-order here, with "Hidden Outpost," a dark, twisted electro jam, available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

A1. Hidden Outpost

B1. Stellar Wind

Natural Sciences have a night coming up with Mannequin Records @ Partisan Collective, Manchester, on April 6.