DJ Cream 'In Your Way'

Next month, DJ Cream will release his Hustlin' EP via his own Smile & Stay High imprint.

DJ, producer, and label owner DJ Cream has a long and storied history at the forefront of the vibrant Bologna dance scene and its Homequest crew, as well as releasing standout records on Bolo Represent, MoodyHouse Recordings, and, of course, Smile & Stay High.

His new EP, Hustlin', is a perfect introduction to Cream's sound for those uninitiated. The three tracks on the EP fuse classic samples and raw, dusty MPC grooves that are built purely for the dancefloor.

In support of the EP, Cream has offered up "In Your Way," a feel-good house cut built from hazy chord and gritty percussion, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

In Your Way