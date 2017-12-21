N Kramer 'Slipping Through The Cracks'

N Kramer (a.k.a Still Parade) has a debut record on the way, Endless.

The release sees the Berlin-based musician and producer pick up on the textures of European experimental Music in the late '70s and taking the listener on a "dream-like journey through this delicate musical world." We're told that he's taken cues from abstract art, and that different shapes and colours are combined to "evoke a sense of emotion." The EP is said to "wade through he feeling of how short-lived experiences can alter your whole perspective."

In support of the release, Kramer has shared "Slipping Through The Cracks," a sumptuous track with dreamlike textures. Grab it now below, ahead of the EP's March 30 release.

Tracklisting:

01. Endless

02. Slipping Through The Cracks

03. A New Color

04. A Different Structure

05. Shifting Patterns

06. It Has Never Worked Before

Slipping Through The Cracks