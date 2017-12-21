Escapism Refuge 'Drifting' ft. Zeb Samuels (Ash Walker Remix)

Deep Heads owner Zeb Samuels is set to return with an eclectic compilation album, titled Cosmic Vibrations.

The compilation is described as "a deeply immersive fusion of dreamy electronica and downtempo soundscapes," featuring an impressive catalogue of artists that Zeb has worked with over the span of his music career. Featuring the likes of Flying Lotus, Synkro, Bonobo, Biome, Ash Walker, BadBadNotGood, and Kaytranada, the finished product offers seven unreleased tracks as part of a 13- track release, including three tracks from Zeb himself, all previously unreleased.

The first sampler, out on March 16, features Ash Walker, Escapism Refuge, Yazz Ahmed and Synkro, with the album to follow on April 6. In support of the release, you can download an Ash Walter remix of Escapism Refuge’s "Drifting" feat. Zeb Samuels. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.