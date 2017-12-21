Gene On Earth 'Dougie Jam'

It's fair to say that Gene On Earth's debut EP was a success. The release, featuring four playful minimal cuts from Gene Arthur, caused quite a stir: released in the twilight of the European summer, the first press sold out almost instantly, with some soon to be found exchanging hands for considerably more than the original asking fee. Several represses followed, yet demand remained high; it felt like everyone in these circles was on the lookout for a copy. It's hard to pick a standout track because they're all high quality.

Next up is Limousine Dream number two, titled Top Cat—the next chapter in Gene on Earth's story. You can expect four new and unreleased tracks, all with the same playful minimal house vibe as the first. It will land on March 15.

In support of the release, the California-born, Berlin-based producer has offered up "Dougie Jam," an unheard cut, available now via the WeTranfer button below. Grab it now.

Tracklisting—Top Cat EP

A1: Maxi Dance

A2: Crimbo 16

B1: Bovine Bakery

B2: Picture Disc