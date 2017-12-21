Hydrangea 'Osmosis V'

We last heard from Natch Elements, the sub-label of Berlin-based imprint Natch Records, back in 2016 with the release of Hydrangea's remix of a cut from BLNDR's Drone Capacity EP. Now, the label returns to XLR8R's pages with another standout release, once again from Hydrangea.

Titled Osmosis, the new EP dives into deep dub territory with four tracks filled with textured soundscapes, bone-chilling sound design, and enticing grooves. Osmosis gives a further glimpse into Hydrangea's sonic universe, one full of intriguing depth and cohesion.

You can pick up the record here, with the EP's digital bonus cut available via WeTransfer below.