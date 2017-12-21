Indian Wells 'It's Where The World Ends' (Luke Abbott Alternative Mix)

Last year, Indian Wells dropped his third album, Where The World Ends, via LA-based label Friends Of Friends. Via 10 emotive, artfully produced tracks, the album explores feelings of geographical, social, and political isolation formed from borders both ageless and imposed. It's a hypnotic and immersive album that has picked up support and praise from BBC Radio 1, Boiler Room, Thump, KCRW, and RBMA Radio, among others.

Plancha Records also released a Japanese edition of the LP, which included an alternate mix of album cut "It's Where The World Ends" by Luke Abbott. For today's XLR8R download, the label has offered up Luke Abbott's poignant and introspective version, which you can grab via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up Where The World Ends here.

It's Where The World Ends (Luke Abbott Alternative Mix)