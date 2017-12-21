JourneyDeep 'Evolve' (Quite Right)

Earlier this month, DJ, producer, and label head Josh Powelson (a.k.a. JourneyDeep) released his latest single, “Evolve,” via Denver imprint Quite Right Records.

The slow-burning techno cut gives subtle nods to Powelson’s electronic influences, with synth work reminiscent of his work in progressive house and drum programming in line with his roots in breaks, resulting in a twisted techno cut aimed at peak hour DJ sets and sweaty dancefloors.

In support of the release, Powelson has graciously offered up the cut as one of today's XLR8R downloads, available via WeTransfer below.

You can find more of Powellson's work as JourneyDeep here.

Evolve