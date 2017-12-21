Kohl 'Moral Supposition'

Earlier this month, Mexico City's Umor Rex label released Kohl's Learned Ethics / Imposed Ethics EP.

Kohl is the dub-based project of New York City artist, musician, and label owner Nathaniel Young. Co-founder and label manager of Blankstairs, Young uses the Kohl project as an outlet for personal reflection and transformation, looking at different interpretations of "right" and "wrong" and "good" and "evil" through a dubbed-out framework. The tracks themselves are beautifully subtle and reflective, unfolding naturally with dense and inviting textures and dub-techno grooves.

Recorded and produced in summer 2016, Learned Ethics / Imposed Ethics can be purchased here. In support of the release, Young has offered up the deep and atmospheric "Moral Supposition" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Moral Supposition