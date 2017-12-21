Lawrence Le Doux 'Digital Butterfly'

After his well-acclaimed soundtrack LP on John Talabot's Hivern Discs, Lawrence Le Doux recently returned to his Vlek home base, this time with the Host LP.

The release sees the Brussels-based producer dive deep into the Belgian national history of electronic music, coming up with a sampler covering the various fields the Belgians have explored over the last 30 years.

In support of the release, and ahead of his performance at this year's Listen! Festival in Brussels, Lawrence Le Doux has offered up album cut "Digital Butterfly" for free download via the WeTransfer button below.

This year's edition of Listen! Festival takes place from March 29 to April 1 in Brussels, Belgium.