Lefto 'Pechawar Express'

Belgium producer Lefto has shared a new, unreleased track ahead of his performance at this year's Listen! Festival in Brussels. The track is an edit of Tafoo, a famous Pakistani tabla player. "It was supposed to be a track on my Karavan project with Free The Robots on the New Los Angeles label, but it never made the record in the end," Lefto says. "I still play it in my sets from time to time, nice and raw recording just the way I like it. Could have been a track on Brian's Awesome Tapes from Africa, haha!"

Ahead of the annual event, which takes place from March 29 to April 1, you can grab the track below.

Pechawar Express