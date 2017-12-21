lojii 'spook who sat by da floor'

Tomorrow, Philadelphia rapper lojii will release his latest album, lofeye, via Brooklyn label Youngbloods.

lofeye follows lojii's 2017 album, due rent (released on Portland's Fresh Selects), which explored a "day-in-the-life story of lojii struggling to make ends meet as a black man in America." Expanding the narrative, lofeye will explore lojii's life-to-date, as he explains:

“lofeye is about working with limited resources and making the highest quality life out of what the fuck you got. It’s when you’re ‘lo-fi’ by circumstance (not just for aesthetic) but your aim is always higher. In essence, this is an LP about being rooted in the dirt you come from but reaching for the sky above you.”

The tracks on the album touch on boom bap, house, electronica, grime, trap, and punk, with production credits going to Sadhu Gold, Marc Rebillet, Repeated Measures, HeapRize, and Soulection’s NiceGuyxVinny. Over the 14 tracks, lojii delivers his message via his notoriously smokey, avant-garde rhymes, flowing from subtle hooks to devastating verses.

In support of the album, lojii has offered up the album's opening cut as one of today's XLR8R downloads, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the LP here.

spook who sat by da floor (prod. thook)