Madben 'The Struggle'

Madben will release his first album on April 6 on Astropolis Records, the label he inaugurated five years ago.

Since his emergence in 2010, Madben's melodic, Detroit-inspired techno evolved, with various releases on Caduceus, Astropolis Records, Off Recordings, Inflyte, and Bedrock. Nowadays, the Paris-based artist remains a key figure in France's new generation of techno producers, with this upcoming debut LP on Astropolis Records. Swinging from atmospheric sounds to techno, Madben "produces an alchemy of rave anthems, hardware material and groovy, emotional music," the label explains. It includes contributions from Laurent Garnier, Manu le Malin, and Rebeka Warrior.

Fréquence(s) will land on April 6, with "The Struggle" available for download in full below.

The Struggle