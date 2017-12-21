Man Power 'Functions'

Man Power’s Me Me Me label will present a new compilation, We We We, which will see all profits donated to the vital Help Refugees charity. The release boasts 25 new and exclusive tracks from a wide range of artists both new and established including Pional, Juan Maclean, Shit Robot, Medlar, ASOK, Ian Blevins, and more. As well as the full album, two limited, vinyl-only samplers will also be released, with each featuring one exclusive track that is not available anywhere digitally.

The recipient of the album's profits, Help Refugees, is the leading UK NGO in a new movement of humanitarian aid, helping to plug the gaps in services not provided to those displaced by war. The man behind the compilation’s concept is Man Power (a.k.a Geoff Kirkwood), known for his off-kilter mix of house, disco, ambient, and techno on labels like John Talabot’s Hivern Discs, ESP Institute, and Jennifer Cardini’s Correspondent.

Kirkwood says: “I have wanted to do a compilation of this nature for a long time. I’m incredibly lucky, as well as eternally grateful, to know so many talented artists who were willing to donate wonderful music towards this important cause.” The gratitude clearly flows both ways with Help Refugees director Philli Boyle saying, “We are so grateful to Man Power and to all the incredible artists who have shown solidarity with displaced people across the world."

The full album is released exclusively via Bandcamp on May 4 in exchange for a "no minimum" donation to the charity, with the label asking people to please give generously. In advance of the release, you can grab Man Power's "Functions" via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Ian Blevins "Clouds"

02. Dharma "Amb22"

03. ASOK "Emotional Perception"

04. Pale Blue "Eyes"

05. Forriner "Sunshine in Bensham"

06. Jana "Leopard Eyes" (Fracture Mix)

07. Elliot Adamson "Found"

08. Last Waltz "I Are Dada"

09. Pink Skull "Indu"

10. Medlar "RSA"

11. Ben Caldwell "Ping Pong"

12. Dos Attack 'Bolero of Fire"

13. Bird of Paradise "Vape for Christ"

14. Cult of Glamour "Inductive Logic"

15. Force Majeure "Future Dust"

16. Club Tularosa "Venturism"

17. Christophe "Winder"

18. Edmondson "Village"

19. Raj Pannu "Thek"

20. Desert Sound Colony "Clapping Rhythm is how you Hit Em"

21. Quantume Reach - Juan Maclean (feat Amy Douglas)

22. Pional "Night Charmer"

23. Man Power "Functions"

24. Shit Robot "Today I cried"

25. AWOL "25 55.003583, -1.444611"



Functions