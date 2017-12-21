Matuss 'Zoya The Destroyer'

Ukranian DJ-producer Julia Matuss, better known as Matuss, started Absence Seizure in 2015 as a limited edition vinyl imprint in collaboration with Abe Duque. The label thus far has established itself as a platform for Matuss' productions, showcasing eight releases to date—but today sees the release of Seizure No. 9, a new three-track EP.

Matuss' love for music started at an early age after being exposed to the piano and saxophone as a child, before she later became enveloped in the world of electronic music and within months established herself firmly in the Ukrainian scene. Once in America, Matuss held residencies at clubs in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, until she found a job as a technician and teacher at the DJ school Dubspot.

In support of the Seizure No 9, Matuss has today shared "Zoya The Destroyer," with its eerie atmospheres, crisp percussion, and subtle mid-range motifs which sit on top of a melodic low-end. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Zoya The Destroyer

02. Whistler

03. Stranger Things