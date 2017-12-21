Max Durante 'Can't Rain Every Day'

Max Durante’s first LP in a 30-year career, The Experiment, is a new, left-field direction for an artist whose history traces from the birth of techno, through IDM, industrial, and electro. Spread over four sides of vinyl, consists of beatless pieces (which reveal another character when slowed to 33RPM), broken-beat techno, and straight-up dancefloor trips.

The LP opens with eight minutes of full immersion in the eternally looped beat of "EX-P01." It clears the palette for the diverse yet distinctive, ambient-leaning tracks which make up the first 12”. On the C side, Durante’s focus is on the dancefloor, with hard-hitting, tense techno tracks made in collaboration with acclaimed duo Retina.it and half of Rephlex act D’Arcangelo. On the final side, "EX-P07" is trademark Durante in the style of Black Light (KYN001) or his recent records for Sonic Groove, before an ambient outro ends the experiment.

In support of the release, Kynant Records have offered up "Can't Raining Every Day," an unreleased cut made in the same recording period as the album. You can grab it now via the WeTransfer button below, with the album available now.

Tracklisting

A1. EX-P01

A2. EX-P02

B1. EX-P03 (with Fabrizio D’Arcangelo)

B2. EX-P04

C1. EX-P05 (with Fabrizio D’Arcangelo)

C2. EX-P06 (with Retina.it)

D1. EX-P07

D2. EX-P08

Can't Raining Every Day