Metaboman is a DJ and live act from Germany, real name Wendelin Weißbach. He's been and releasing records since 2002 as Krause Duo and Metaboman, with almost all his output coming through his Musik Krause label.

Up next is the Nothing In It EP, a four-track release featuring three original Metaboman productions and a remix of Ark. It will be the labels 49th release.

Tracklisting

A1. Metaboman "He Said She Said" (feat. Dave Aju & Thomas Prestin)

A2. Metaboman "Huerde"

B1. Ark "En Ruines" (Metaboman Remix)

B2. Metaboman "Byte"

In support of the release, which lands March 23, Metaboman has offered up "Huerde," a dark and trippy minimal cut, available now via the WeTransfer button below.

Pre-order is available here.