OddMann 'Genereux'

OddMann Recordings is a new London-based label run by Half Baked’s Greg Brockmann and production partner Odd Soul under their OddMann alias. Having worked on forging their own minimal techno sound, they're not set to release a new EP, inaugurating their label with a three-tracker aimed "aimed squarely at the dancefloor, both at peak time and also those creepy dark after-hours moments."

OMR 001 will land on April 9, with an exclusive XLR8R edit of "Track 1," titled "Genereux," available to download in full via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

1. Track 1

2. Track 2

3. Track 3

Genereux