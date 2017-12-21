OHES 'Canopée'

OHES is a Paris-based producer and DJ who moved to the city after a 15-year stint in Africa. In 2015 he became resident artist of the well-known Paris party collective La Dynamiterie, and is now the art director of La Dynamiterie's label Dynamiterie Records.

His latest release, Metriques Spectrales, is a four-track techno EP informed by the sounds of a wide spectrum of artists, from minimalism pioneer Steve Reich to iconic disco producer Giorgio Moroder.

The EP dropped back in November via Concrete residents Behzad & Amarou's BEAR label and can be purchased here. In support of the release, OHES has offered up EP track "Canopée" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Canopée