Panks 'Astral Traveller'

The third release on Moscow's ИДА label welcomes three original tracks from Panks, a frequent guest of south Russian festivals and resident of cult Krasnodar XOXO club. Panks combines oriental house, space disco, and trippy psychedelic sequences to create a sound that reflects ИДА label’s leftfield music tastes.

ИДА is a record label from Moscow, which grew up from the local club night. The label has been responsible for bringing artists like Chaos In The CBD, Fantastic Man, Mehmet Aslan, DJ Boring, Borrowed Identity, DJ Octopus, Steve Murphy, Adesse Versions, and more to Moscow.

Tracklisting

01. Transatlantic

02. Astral Traveller

03. Dance Of The Dawn

In support of the release, you can download "Astral Traveller" via the WeTransfer button below.

