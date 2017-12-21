Phase Fatale & Silent Servant 'Confess'

Phase Fatale (Hayden Payne) and Silent Servant (Juan Mendez) will release a collaborative EP on March 26. The duo started their collaboration in 2016 performing together live at several Jealous God showcases across Europe, such as Berlin Atonal, and then working together on Payne’s Redeemer (Extended Mixes) 12” from his album on Hospital Productions last year. Their upcoming Confess EP, on BITE, is a studio documentation of those aforementioned live performances and "harnesses the cathartic energy of the stage into a physical medium," the label explains.

In support of the EP, the pair have offered up "Confess" as a free download. It's a ruthless track that crushes together bass-heavy broken beat rhythms with straight-ahead kicks and snares. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Plastic Motion

B1 / 2. Confess

B2 / 3. Tausend Heilige

Confess