Pressure Point 'Theme'

Berlin-based Italian producer Pressure Point is set to drop his latest EP, You Can't Sleep At Night, on April 1 via All Off Tape.

The new EP follows a set of standout work on his own Telharmonic Texture label, which also recently played host to Canadian artist Akufen, who evidently remixes a cut on You Can't Sleep At Night. The three originals on the EP find Pressure Point delivering a collection of odd-ball house cuts filled with warm, rubbery grooves and crispy percussion, with Akufen showcasing a tripped out journey in line with his Horror Inc. jazz outings.

In support of the EP, Pressure Point has offered up the EP's groove-laden opening cut, "Theme," as today's XLR8R download, available to grab via WeTransfer below.

Theme