Psychoplasmics 'Berlin Nights'

On March 16, Reykjavik artist Lord Pusswhip is set to land on Bjarki's bbbbbb imprint with a seven-track EP titled Hand Of Glory.

Since launching last year, Bjarki's bbbbbb has been a lynchpin in the Iceland's dance music scene, acting as a hub for a beguiling array of forward-thinking releases from Bjarki and artists in his periphery, such as Volruptus and, now, Lord Pusswhip. Hand Of Glory will represent the label's 10th release and continues its experimental edge with seven cuts of outer-electronics.

In support of the release and his upcoming performances at Sónar Reykjavik—which takes place on March 16 and 17 at Harpa Concert Hall—Lord Pusswhip has offered an exclusive download of a track from his Psychoplasmics side project with his age-old best friend and fellow producer Alfreð Drexler. Titled "Berlin Nights," it's a deep and melancholic cut perfect for the hazy early morning hours.

You can download "Berlin Nights" via WeTransfer below.

Sónar Reykjavik will also feature performances from Bjarki, Underworld, Ben Frost, Jlin, Kiasmos, Tokimonsta, Danny Brown, and many more. You can find more information and tickets here.

Berlin Nights