Ron Flatter 'Cato'

Marking seven years since his debut album Growth Rings, Germany’s Ron Flatter is set to return with Muscle Of Synths, landing on April 5 via his own Pour La Vie Records.

“After a lot of releases, I wanted to do something coherent that is not picked to pieces by different labels. The album is for me a cross-section of my work of the last two-three years. I meander with the album through the music genres that I really like and also play myself, you can hear techno, trance and '80s influences. For me, it was clear that it was time to release my second album. It tells my story which you can experience with me on the floor when I perform.” — Ron Flatter

In support of the release, landing April 5, Flatter has offered up album cut "Cato" as a free download, with the promotional track, "Narcissus," also streaming below.

Cato