Saadaan 'Halo'

In early March, UK producer Saadaan released his first techno LP named Particle Wave Theory, inspired by Dr. Hooper’s lecture titled, "Revealing the Nature of Dark Matter."

Saadaan is a 24-year-old masters graduate. At a young age, he was introduced to music through his cousin. By the time he was at secondary school, he would find himself playing around with music creation software which developed into a passion. At the age of 18 he was accepted into university and left home to study engineering; unfortunately, his music took a back seat. Today, he works as a project engineer at a water treatment works in London and his passion for music has reignited.

The release showcases various styles of electronic music "with influences ranging from electro and grime."

"I created this music over the course of a few months after being inspired by particle-wave duality and watching countless lectures on the topic." — Saadaan

In support of the release, Saadaan is offering "Halo" as a free download on XLR8R. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Halo