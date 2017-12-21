Space Afrika 'bly'

Space Afrika is the live hardware project of Josh Inyang and Josh Reid, two friends from high school. With their slow-stepping, spacious urban dub-scapes, Space Afrika harness ambient, Detroit techno and shades of early '90s Sheffield with a fresh and open approach to composition—like dub techno stripped-down, sealed in a time capsule and sent back from the near future.

Friends for almost two decades, the two Joshuas formed Space Afrika after years of listening to music together, sequestered by harsh Northern winters and heavily inspired by the industrial architecture of North West England. With previous releases on Where to Now? and having represented NTS at 2017's Mutek festival, they're now set to release their debut album on local Manchester label Sferic, landing later this year.

In advance of the release, you can download "bly," a gloomy, slow-burning dub techno cut, via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

A1. uwëm/creātiōn

A2. sd/tl

A3. bly

B1. u+00b1

B2. gwabh

B3. oread

B4. curve ft. Echium

B5. drēd