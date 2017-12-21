Vincenzo Pizzi '4ME'

Vincenzo Pizzi is a young Italian producer and sound designer acknowledged for his live performances and work owner of Pyteca. He's soon set to release a new album, Ritratto, featuring 11 tracks that feature a "diverse" range of musical styles, blending together IDM, experimental, and techno, "without missing the thrilling pinch of romanticism, characteristic of Vincenzo’s melodies."

In support of the album, which will arrive on March 14, Pizzi has shared "4ME," a groovy cut with supplementary vocals and magnetic melodies. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

4ME