Vorace 'Catastrophe'

Earlier this month, Vorace landed on Tangram Records with his latest EP, Catastrophe.

The EP is a follow-up to his debut, Bad Start, which landed via Tangram in March of last year. On the new EP, Vorace has chosen a darker path with three-heavy cuts that have been picking up support from artists such as Lefto, who stated: "with a combination of heavy synths, acid, arpeggiators, and heavy beats that are sometimes trappy, this is 100% my cup of tea.” The cuts are hypnotic and forward-thinking and signal a promising year ahead for Vorace.

In support of the release, which you can purchase here, Tangram Records has offered up the EP's title track as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Catastrophe