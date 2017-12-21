Al-90 & Dx2ov 'Vechnaya Bol'

AL-90 & DX2OV will release a new EP on Russia's Fuselab Records with FUSE004, a two-tracker.

The EP follows AL-90's recent 12" on The Cyclist's Tape Throb, this time collaborating with Moscow-based colleague DX2OV. The result, we're told, is "a more complex approach [to his music] thus even more groovy and wavy." The EP, the label continues, delivers two tracks of 4x4 beats, flowing tape layers, plus touchy melodies and DX2OV's quirky tricks."

Tracklisting

01. Odna

02. Vechnaya Bol

FUSE004 will land on April 6, with "Vechnaya Bol" available to download in full below. Meanwhile, you can pre-order the EP here.

Vechnaya Bol