Bagarre is a high energy five-piece band from Paris, signed to Enterprise Records. Following the release of Club 12345, their debut album, they've approached producers they feel close to to remix album cut "Béton armé." Two of these remixers are Lilocox of Príncipe Records and Bamao Yendé, founder of Boukan Records.

In support of the release, out now, you can download the Lilocox remix in full via the WeTransfer button below, with the original streaming below too.

Béton armé (Lilocox Remix)