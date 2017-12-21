Ben Klock, Nils Frahm, and Ben UFO to Play Dour Festival

Belgium's Dour Festival has finalized the lineup and program for this year's edition.

This year marks the 30th edition of the popular five-day campout, which takes place from July 11 to 15 at Plaine de la Machine à Feu. For 29 years now, Dour Festival has pulled from the worlds of rock, indie, reggae, hip-hop, and electronic music to craft sprawling lineups that combine legendary acts with new discoveries and a range of inspired local artists. This year will include performances by Jon Hopkins, Modeselektor, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery, Mogwai, Floating Points, The Chemical Brothers, Kim Ann Foxman, Soulwax, Dax J, Booba, Mura Masa, Tyler, the Creator, Nekfeu, alt-J, Paul Kalkbrenner, Ben UFO, Amelie Lens, and Belgium's Le Motel, Veence Hanao, DC Salas, Mugwump, and many more.

The 224 bands and artists on this year's lineup will be split across seven stages, which will include The Last Arena, the main stage of the festival; De Red Bull Elektropedia Balzaal, a DJ-focused stage that runs from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Boombox, the festival's home for rap, soul, and RnB; La Petite Maison Dans la Prairie, an epicentre for new and interesting styles; La Caverne, a stage for lovers of garage rock, techno, hardcore, punk, doom, and sludge; Dub Corner, which, as the name suggests, is home to all things dub-focused; and Le Labo, a home for new ideas and experimentation.

You can find the full lineup below, with more information and tickets here.