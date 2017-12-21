Mike Kiraly 'Do It For Rabbit'

Late last month, Mike Kiraly released a new two-tracker, titled Si Mani Revisited / We Get Messed Up, via Loot Recordings.

The new EP, which lands backed by remixes from Martin Landsky and Robin Fett, finds Kiraly once again delivering a set of slamming house cuts composed with his envious array of modular and analog gear. From the punchy, tripped-out opener, "Si Mani Revisited," to the freaky grooves of "We Get Messed Up," the new EP is a testament to Kiraly's masterful dancefloor repertoire and another fine addition to the Loot catalog.

In support of the release, Kiraly has offered up a deep and twisted bonus cut as today's XLR8R download. Titled "Do It For Rabbit," it's an eight-minute concoction of warped vocals, lively synth lines, and punchy grooves.

You can grab "Do It For Rabbit" below, with Si Mani Revisited / We Get Messed Up available here.

Do It For Rabbit