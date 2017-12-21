North Sea Navigator 'The Rend' (TAO Remix)

North Sea Navigator is a Bristol-based composer, musician, recording artist, soon set to release haunting solo album The Memory Clears the Space for What’s Needed via Blurred Recordings. The album features guest vocalists Nadine Gingell (Lady Nade) and Jo Mary Butler, as well as guest spoken-word artist Joe Shire, with remixes coming from by Benoît Pioulard, Thought Forms, Antoni Maiovvi, Frequent Traveller, TAO, Luke Sanger, Mountain Range, among others.

In support of the release, and following the release of new single "The Rend," the label and artist have shared the TAO remix, which itself will land alongside reworks from Luke Sanger and S Thomas. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

The Rend (TAO Remix)