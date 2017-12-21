Prize the Wild 'Go Nowhere'

Prize the Wild is a Seattle-based electro-pop / electro-soul duo made up of Eli Mueller, and Ben Litwin. A shared obsession for creative music regardless of genre brought them together in 2014 while living in Boulder, Colorado, and they soon found themselves sharing bills with diverse acts such as Shallou, Infected Mushroom, A Tribe Called Red, and Basecamp. Following a recent move to the Pacific Northwest, they're now set to share debut single "Go Nowhere" with a self-titled EP to follow on May 1.

In support of the upcoming release, you can download "Go Nowhere," a moody electro-pop track with live energy, soulful vocals and dreamy, emotional production, via the WeTransfer button below.

Go Nowhere