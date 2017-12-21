Stigmata 'XLR8R Mixes'

Last month, André Walter's Stigmata alias returned with Paraspectral, a new album that kicked off Frankfurt-based imprint Modular Source.

Originally a collaborative project between André Walter and Chris Liebing, Stigmata now returns as Walter's solo project with a fresh longplayer. First emerging as a producer in the late '90s and early '00s, Walter's entry into the electronic realm was due to a feeling of creative stagnation in the heavy rock realm and the fresh inspiration of electronic music's "synthetic sounds and the ability to manipulate these sounds in an endless way." A string of solo and Stigmata releases followed, directly inspired by the free experimentation of early electronic pioneers such as Cabaret Voltaire, Skinny Puppy, and The Klinik.

The new Paraspectral LP finds Walter in devastating form, delivering 13 tracks that touch on modern and old-school techno, industrial, '90s rave, and acid, all of which are held together with the uncompromising, heavy-duty Stigmata signature.

In support of the release, Walter has offered up exclusive mixes of album cuts "Echololita" and "Paraspectral," two face-melting techno cuts, as free downloads. You can pick up the tracks via WeTranfer below, with the album available here.