The Noisemaker 'Smell'

Later this month, KR/LF (a.k.a. Kill Ref Low Frequencies) will release the final instalment of Saturn Phases, a three-part 24-track compilation.

The three parts of Saturn Phases will feature eight tracks each, with each part dropping on dubplate LP vinyl and digitally via Bandcamp, along with a limited edition mix CD version recorded by label head Kill Ref. The ambitious project features cuts from some of techno's most forward-thinking artists, including Oliver Deutschmann, Under Black Helmet, Ben Gibson, Patrik Skoog, Housemeister, Dez Williams, and The Noisemaker.

In support of the project and the approaching third part, the label has offered up a download of The Noisemaker's bent acid track "Smell," a cut guarenteed to warp the mind.

Parts one and two are out now and can be picked up here, with The Noisemaker's track available via WeTransfer below.

Smell