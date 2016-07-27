New Technics Turntables Hit Market

Panasonic's new Technics SL1200-G are on their way to international retailers.

Earlier this year, the Japanese electronics corporation announced that its SL-1200 model, an industry standard for DJs, would be getting revamped. The result is the new SL-1200G, which is now being filtered into stores across the world.

According to Pitchfork, the list price of the turntable is $4,000, though it is unconfirmed what it will actually retail for. The corporation's CEO, Tetsuya Itani, has stated that the price tag was determined by the fact it is sturdier than previous models.

You can find out where to buy the SL-1200G here.