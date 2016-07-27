Premiere: Hear a New Track from Diego Krause

Berlin-born DJ and producer Diego Krause will return to Organic Music for a split EP with French duo Yamen & EDA.

Over the last three years—aside from releases on his own labels Beste Modus and Unison Wax—Krause has dropped more than a handful of groove-led releases on, among others, Apollonia, Made Fresh Daily, and Constant Sound.

Simply titled Split, the latest EP follows Krause's 2015 solo release on Organic, No Guts, No Glory. Krause is known for his bass-heavy, rolling sound and his two originals on Split are no different, sitting beautifully alongside Yamen & EDA's two classy cuts and completing a standout release.

Split is available for preorder via Organic Music, with Krause's opening cut, "Drift," available to stream in full via the player above.