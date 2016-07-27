Premiere: Hear DeWalta Remix Chris Carrier's Monsieur Georget

Zeal Recordings' first release will drop from Monsieur Georget, an alias of renowned French producer Chris Carrier.

A master of the house genre, Carrier is most known for crafting raw, groove-led releases on labels such as Robsoul, One Records, OFF Recordings, Silver Network, and his own Adult Only, Chronobrain, Combustible, Taka, X86, and Sound Carrier.

His latest, titled Le Village Flottant, falls under Monsieur Georget, a moniker Carrier uses for his more off-kilter, minimalistic cuts. The EP will feature three originals and a remix from German favorite DeWalta, with all four cuts exhibiting the undeniable charisma both producers are famed for.

Le Village Flottant will be released on October 17 and, in the meantime, you can stream DeWalta's dubby remix via the player above.