Jeff Mills Soundtracks 1902 Film 'A Trip To The Moon'

A Trip To The Moon will be re-released with a new score by Jeff Mills.

The highly influential French production, which is regarded by many as the first ever science-fiction movie, is a 1902 silent film by Georges Méliès. It is getting re-released this year, with the new soundtrack set to drop in 2017.

It is the latest in a line of productions to receive Mills soundtracks: he has also scored Richard Fleischer's Fantastic Voyage and Fritz Lang's Woman In The Moon (both sci-fi works themselves).

Jeff Mills' A Trip To The Moon soundtrack will be available to purchase in 2017. Watch the film below.