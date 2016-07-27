Pioneer DJ Launches WeDJ iPhone App

Pioneer has taken WeDJ to iPhone.

The app, which was originally available only on iPad, has been optimized for use on iPhones. It allows users to mix tracks without the need for hardware, by lifting tracks from your iTunes library.

The app functions as follows: the Sync button can be used for beat-matching, while the Auto Gain option adjusts volumes to the correct level. According to Pioneer, this then allows time to use "Hot Cues, loops, Pad FX and Combo FX to make your mix unique." Users can also connect the DDJ-WeGO4/WeGO3 controller to get tactile control of the mix.

You can download the app now from the iTunes store (available for free until November 28). Check out the video below for a taste of what to expect from the app.